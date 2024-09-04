Watch CBS News
Monrovia home crushed by fallen tree is up for sale, at almost $500,000

By Julie Sharp

A Monrovia house crushed by a giant pine tree in May is now up for sale for almost half a million dollars.

Listing agent Kevin Wheeler said the one-bedroom, one-bath bungalow gets a lot of sun, now that the tree is gone. 

The one-bedroom, one-bath Monrovia teardown is on the market. Kevin Wheeler

"Some people ask if I'm embarrassed to put a teardown on the market. As my UCLA TV Professor Jerry Katzman (he ran William Morris) used to tell us, 'Sell it, don't smell it'," Wheeler said. The 645-square-foot home is listed for $499,999. 

Two people and two dogs were inside when the May 5 tree crash happened. The enormous tree, with its trunk completely uprooted from the ground, smothered the house and crushed a van parked in the home's driveway. Luckily, no one was injured. 

A tree crushed a Monrovia home on May 5 after toppling over. KCAL News

The plumbing at the home still works, but the electricity is turned off. Normally demolitions on properties more than 50 years old require a review, but since this home was destroyed by an act of God, a review isn't required, according to Wheeler. 

