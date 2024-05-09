Watch CBS News
Huge tree falls over and crushes Monrovia home; no one injured

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

People were inside a home in Monrovia when a huge tree toppled over and crushed it but no one was injured, police said Thursday.

monrovia tree
A tree crushing a home in Monrovia after toppling over.

Authorities responded to a rescue call at the house along South Mountain Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Despite extensive damage to the building, no one suffered injuries. It's not clear what caused the tree to fall, authorities said, so that remains under investigation.

On Thursday morning, aerial footage shot around 7:30 a.m. showed the tree resting over the house and a van in its driveway, levelling out the home. The tree's trunk was completely uprooted from the ground, with its roots fully exposed. 

A stretch of Mountain Avenue between Foothill Boulevard and Wildrose Avenue remained closed Thursday morning.

No other details have been released by authorities. 

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 10:22 AM PDT

