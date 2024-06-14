Neto homers and Moniak has three hits in Angels' 8-6 victory over Giants

Mickey Moniak had three hits, Tyler Anderson limited San Francisco to a run in five-plus innings and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Giants 8-6 on Friday night.

Anderson (6-6), who pitched for the Giants in 2020, has held opponents to one run in five of his last six starts.

The Angels scored a run in the third, three in the third and four in the fourth. The Giants had a five-run eighth.

In the third, Taylor Ward scored from first on a bloop double to right by Kevin Pillar after Austin Slater's throw to second was wide. Moniak, who is on a season-high six-game hit streak, then doubled in two runs to make it 4-0.

Zach Neto drilled a two-run homer to deep left-center field in the fourth. Moniak also tripled and scored in the inning to make it 8-1.

Heliot Ramos hit a three-run homer in the Giants' five-run eighth to cut it to 8-6, but Carlos Estévez finished off the Giants in the ninth for his 11th save.

Giants starter Spencer Howard (0-1) was tagged for four runs in 2 1/3 innings, walking four and allowing seven hits. The Angels knocked around reliever Randy Rodriguez for four more runs.

Wilmer Flores had his 1,000th career hit with a single to lead off the fourth inning, later scoring the Giants' first run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Sam Bachman (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Double-A Rocket City. … IF Miguel Sanó began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. … OF Taylor Ward (back) is expected to return to the field on Sunday but may continue to DH until he's healthier.

Giants: SS Nick Ahmed (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Manager Bob Melvin said he could be sharing playing time with Brett Wisely, who filled in well for Ahmed at shortstop. … 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (hamstring), who is aiming to return by next Thursday when the Giants play the Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., recently ran the bases at "70%," according to Melvin, and may be a close call for playing in that game. … LHP Blake Snell (groin) will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Melvin is hopeful Snell will return by the end of the month.

UP NEXT

RHP Keaton Winn (3-7, 6.94 ERA) was set to start for the Giants on Saturday against LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.23 ERA).