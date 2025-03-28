Mobile laundry truck offering free services to LA County wildfire victims

A mobile laundry truck is helping Los Angeles County wildfire survivors focus on rebuilding by washing their clothes for free.

"I have pretty much cried every day," retired teacher Dianne Lewis said. "I have lost everything."

Lewis is starting over after the Eaton Fire destroyed her home.

"I lost all of my clothes," she said. "I've gathered a few things now, but the few things I have, I want to keep them clean."

She's come to the parking lot of First AME Church where a Laundry Truck LA volunteer will help wash, dry and fold her clothes for no cost to her.

"It's very relaxing to know that that is one task you don't have to worry about," Lewis said.

Jodie Dolan founded the nonprofit Laundry Truck LA in 2019. At first, she served the unhoused, including families and children. Now, she's folding in fire victims.

"There are so many people that are going from a friend's couch to an Airbnb to a shelter or even to their cars," she said. "We want them to know that they are loved and not forgotten while we continue to rebuild here."

To date, the fleet of three, soon to be four laundry trucks, has done more than 450,000 pounds of laundry.

"We wnt to feel as good as we can, and having clean clothes makes you feel very good," Lewis said.

Laundry Truck LA posts its hours and locations on its website, thelaundrytruckla.com/locations.