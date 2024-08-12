Mob of teens destroys car and brutally beats driver in downtown Los Angeles

A video shows a mob of teens riding bicycles around downtown Los Angeles before brutally beating a man and destroying his car earlier this month.

The attack happened on Aug. 2 while the victim, Shailoobek Bazarbai Uulu, was driving around the area near Olympic Boulevard and Hope Street. He said he was heading to the downtown Toyota dealership when he saw dozens of teens riding bicycles.

Bazarbai Uulu said one of the teens threw a bottle of liquid that hit the passenger side of his car as he passed by them. He then drove through the intersection before pulling over and getting out of his car.

"Now, I realize that was a big mistake," he said.

Bazarbai Uulu said the teens started to surround him before one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, approached him. At that time, he started running away, and several teens chased him.

"When I looked back, I saw how a few of them were jumping on my car," Bazarbai Uulu said. "They were literally like destroying my car."

As some destroyed the car, others simultaneously grabbed what was inside Bazarbai Uulu's car. He said he kept everything in his car since he planned to move to a new place. The teens stole documents, his passport and other items.

"I couldn't believe that it was happening to me," Bazarbai Uulu said.

After witnessing the carnage, Bazarbai Uulu ran back to his car and tried to shut the doors. He claimed he didn't strike any of the suspects before they suddenly attacked him from behind. The blows knocked him to the ground. Bazarbai Uulu said he was in and out of consciousness during the brutal beating.

"They surrounded me again and they started punching me, kicking me," he said.

From what he remembers, Bazarbai Uulu said a young woman pulled him away from the mob.

"She literally saved my life," he said.

Bazarbai Uulu believes that if the woman didn't step in, the mob would have beaten him to death. The teens broke his leg and caused about $20,000 worth of damages to his car. In terms of medical bills, Bazarbai Uulu is still totaling the loss.

"Right now, I don't know how much it's going to cost," he said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not arrest anyone related to the case as of Aug. 12.