MLB investigating incident involving Angels' 3B Anthony Rendon, fan in Oakland

Major League Baseball is investigating an incident involving Los Angeles Angels' third baseman Anthony Rendon and a fan in Oakland following the team's Opening Day matchup on Thursday.

Video of the incident following their 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics has circulated on social media in the hours since, showing Rendon grabbing a fan by the shirt after they shouted at him. While Rendon held onto his shirt, he confronted the fan about what he said, asking: "What'd you say? You called me a b****, huh?"

Rendon can be seen reaching through the guardrails to grab the fan before the pair exchange words. Rendon then swipes at the bill of the fan's cap just before continuing down the tunnel to the team's clubhouse at RingCentral Coliseum,

Adam Chodzko, a spokesperson for the Angels says that the team has no comment on the incident, according to the Associated Press. They do expect Rendon to address the incident ahead of their second game of the season on Saturday, with both teams having a day off Friday.

The Athletic's Sam Blum on Friday tweeted that an MLB spokesperson said, ""We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter."

Blum also noted that the Oakland Police Department was investigating the incident as a battery, despite no contact from the victim at this point.

When asked if Oakland Police Department was investigating the incident with Anthony Rendon, this is what the department said: pic.twitter.com/2If9BU23D6 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 31, 2023

Rendon, 32, is in his fourth season with the Angels. He was 0-for-3 on Thursday with two strikeouts and a walk.