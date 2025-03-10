Mistrial declared in murder trial of OC judge

On the eighth day of deliberations, jurors deciding the fate of Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, could not reach a verdict, and a mistrial was declared Monday morning. The panel was split 11-1.

Ferguson was charged with the Aug. 3, 2023, killing of his 65-year-old wife Sheryl in their Anaheim Hills home. Jurors had to decide between second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, or the choice to acquit him altogether.

"He (Ferguson) wasn't jubilant or elated, he was you know, he's still pretty sad," defense attorney Cameron Talley said. "Obviously, he lost his wife and so his life is still sort of ruined, and he still has another potential trial to field ahead."

Claiming it an accident, Ferguson admitted to the shooting, saying he fumbled his gun due to a shoulder injury, and it accidentally misfired as he reached for it from his ankle holster as he tried to place it on a coffee table. He said he had a number of alcoholic drinks that night and the couple had argued while out to dinner at a restaurant earlier in the evening.

The couple's son reported the shooting, and the same night, Ferguson was arrested and later charged with murder.

While the defense argued the shooting was a tragic accident, the prosecution maintained that Ferguson pointed the gun at his wife and shot her in a drunken fit of anger — making him guilty of second-degree murder. In court filings, prosecutors have alleged he threatened Sheryl Ferguson earlier in the evening "by making a hand gesture indicative of pointing a gun at her."

"You have been presented with evidence — credible evidence — he took out the gun, he was angry," Senior Deputy District Attorney Seton Hunt told jurors last week. "He took the gun out, pointed at her and killed her."

The defense maintained Ferguson was not guilty of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter, saying he is not guilty of the lesser charge either since it requires a lawful act done in an illegal way, which results in death due to criminal negligence.

Defense also argued that Ferguson is not guilty of criminal negligence since he was handling the gun in a safe way when it accidentally misfired.

The defense and prosecution argued over the circumstances of the deadly shooting and how they relate to the legal language of the charges at play.

In California, if a judge does declare a mistrial or retrial due to a deadlocked jury, the prosecution has the opportunity to retry the case or ask for a new trial.

"Mr. Ferguson is not now and never has been in a position where he wants to or will spike the football and be happy about something like (this) – I'm sure he's relieved; the alternative would have been, he would have been taken into custody, so I'm sure he's relieved," Talley said.