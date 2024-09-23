Missing woman sought by Feather Alert identified as body found in San Bernardino County

A missing Morongo Tribe woman who was at the center of a Feather Alert after she went missing more than a week ago was identified as the body found in San Bernardino County over the weekend.

Amy Porter, 43, had not been seen since Sept. 14 in Lake Elsinore, her city of residence. A week later, the California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert, which is designed to provide information to the public when an indigenous person goes missing, at the request of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

In the time since she was last seen, family members have launched a desperate search for their loved one, saying that local law enforcement was not doing enough to find her.

Which is why they formed their own search party this weekend after receiving some information that led them to San Bernardino, which resulted in the devastating discovery early Sunday morning in the desert area near the I-10 Freeway and Wildwood Canyon Road in Calimesa.

"Now it's finally an investigation," said Angelina Lyons, a family member of Porter. "Now they want to do their jobs. They wanna investigate, they wanna go to the house, they wanna finally take what we've seen. We knew better."

She says that they went to Porter's house and found evidence of foul play, including blood, and despite giving that information to the people investigating her disappearance it was not taken seriously.

She was not identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner until Monday morning, and no manner of death has yet been listed.

"Deputies were not aware of the search prior to receiving the medical aid call and responded promptly," said a statement from SBSD officials.