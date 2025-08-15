Watch CBS News
LA County deputies searching for missing children last seen with their father

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for help finding two siblings who were allegedly abducted by their father last week. 

The two kids, Juaquin, 11, and Aastha Vides, 8, were last seen with their father, Juaquin Vides Sr., on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. 88th Street in South Los Angeles. 

Vides Sr. and his kids were last seen in a 2012 green Mazda 2 with stickers on the rear driver's side and the license plate number 9DRV087. Deputies believe suspect Sylvia Gonzalez, 53, was driving the family to the Bay Area, specifically San Jose. 

abduction-picture.png
A photo of the suspect's Mazda 2.  LASD

Investigators said Vides Sr. is 35 years old, stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is deaf and mute. 

Gonzalez is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 233 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. 

Juaquin Vides is 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 49 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a yellow stripe. Aastha Vides is 3 feet and 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with white flowers. She also has a birthmark on her left foot. 

copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-no-gradient-2025-08-15t194543-761.png
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department provided these descriptions of the missing children and suspects.  LASD

Deputies asked anyone with information on the case to call Detective Partida or the on-duty watch commander at (323) 820-6700. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

Matthew Rodriguez

