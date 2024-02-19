Missing 19-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles

Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles.

Sanai Makayla Singh was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday at her home in the 300 block of East 109th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say Singh suffers from an unspecified condition that requires medication.

Ebony Alert-Los Angeles County

Last seen: E 109th St. at San Pedro St., Los Angeles@lapdhq @lapdpio

ID SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v9pkDfxIDp — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 19, 2024

Singh was described as a 5-foot-1-inch tall Black female weighing approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Singh's whereabouts is urged to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3247.