Authorities located 19-year-old woman from Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Authorities found the 19-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The Ebony Alert has been deactivated after Sanai Makayla Singh was located around 11:45 p.m.

Before Sanai Makayla Singh went missing, she was last seen on Friday at her home in the 300 block of East 109th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities were worried about her disappearance since Singh suffers from an unspecified condition that requires medication.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:30 AM PST

