Authorities located 19-year-old woman from Los Angeles
Authorities found the 19-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.
The Ebony Alert has been deactivated after Sanai Makayla Singh was located around 11:45 p.m.
RELATED: What is an Ebony Alert?
Before Sanai Makayla Singh went missing, she was last seen on Friday at her home in the 300 block of East 109th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities were worried about her disappearance since Singh suffers from an unspecified condition that requires medication.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.