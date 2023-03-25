Watch CBS News
Report: Missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera reunited with mother

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Search continues for missing 13-year-old Pico Rivera girl
Search continues for missing 13-year-old Pico Rivera girl 02:37

A missing teenage girl from Pico Rivera has been reunited with her mother, according to KNX News.

Annahi Tejeda had last been seen by family just before midnight Wednesday evening in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road. 

The 13-year-old first left after some sort of dispute regarding her cellphone. Loved ones had described her as "shy but very caring," and a 4.0 student with perfect attendance at her middle school in Rosemead. 

As the search continued, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to her location. Family members placed signs throughout L.A. County in hopes that she will see them. 

As of Sunday afternoon, Annahi's mother confirmed to KNX News that her daughter has been reunited with her. 

March 25, 2023

