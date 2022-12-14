Michele Gile named 2022 Newport Boat Parade grand marshal

Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

KCAL/CBSLA reporter Michele Gile will be the grand marshal opening night of the 114th annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

The parade of 100 decorated boats will set sail at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with a kick-off event at Marina Park starting at 5:30 p.m.

The boat parade runs through December 18th and each night it will have a different grand marshal.

Olive Crest will be the grand marshal on Thursday night, Friday will be Newport Beach Police & Fire Departments, Saturday will be 'Heart Global', a global music and performing arts organization and closing night will be Corona del Mar High School Drum Line.

There will also be fireworks on opening and closing nights of the parade starting at 6:15 p.m.

The parade will sail around a 14-mile course in Newport Harbor with plenty of viewing locations at parks and over a dozen restaurants.

Dine and watch locations:

• A&O Restaurant+Bar at Balboa Bay Resort

• Circle Hook Fish Co.

• GuacAmigos

• HanaHaus

• Harborside Restaurant

• Lido Bottle Works

• Malibu Farm Lido

• Newport Landing Restaurant

• Nobu

• Rusty Pelican Restaurant, Inc.

• Sons of American Legion

• Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

• The Lighthouse Cafe

• The Winery Restaurant and Wine Bar

Park and watch outside locations:

• Marina Park

• Balboa Peninsula including areas along Edgewater Place, Marina Park and at the Balboa Fun Zone

• Balboa Island

• China Cove Beach, and Lookout Point along with West Jetty View Park and Via Lido Park