Brother and sister from Mexico sentenced for kidnapping man, demanding ransom from his LA County family

Brother and sister from Mexico sentenced for kidnapping man, demanding ransom from his family

A brother and sister from Rosarito, Mexico, were sentenced to federal prison on Monday for their roles in a kidnapping and ransom scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that the brother, 55-year-old Mario Alex Medina, also known as Shyboy, pretended to act as an intermediary between the victim's family and kidnappers. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

His sister, 52-year-old María Alejandra Medina, a U.S. citizen living in Mexico, was sentenced to eight years for crossing the border with her brother's son to collect the ransom money, the DOJ's news release said.

The kidnapping victim in a trench being held at gunpoint and threatened with a hammer. These photos were sent to the victim's family members as they demanded ransom. U.S. Department of Justice

A jury found both siblings guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking and one count of conspiracy to demand a ransom payment in October 2024, prosecutors said. The same jury also found Mario Medina guilty of one count of making a foreign communication with intent to extort.

"On November 5, 2022, Mario Medina directed and helped accomplices break into the house of a neighbor, identified in court documents as 'R.V.,' kidnapping the victim at gunpoint, pistol whipping him and firing a gun near his head," prosecutors said. "

The next day, they placed a ransom call to the victim's Los Angeles County family and demanded $70,000 for his release. They sent the family video of the victim being beaten via WhatsApp, prosecutors also noted.

Another accomplice called the victim's family on Nov. 10, telling them that he would be killed if they did not pay $30,000, the release said.

"Later that day, Mario Medina — pretending to be an intermediary between R.V.'s family and the hostage takers — told the victim's family to meet at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro ... to make the ransom payment," the DOJ said.

Mario Medina's son, 32-year-old José Salud Medina, who is also known as Gordo, joined María Medina as they met the family at the McDonald's and secured the ransom payment. They then took the money back to Mexico, prosecutors said.

"The hostage takers on November 11, 2022, then left R.V. tied up and alone in a small, subterranean trench, where Mexican law enforcement rescued him later that day," the release said.

Prosecutors also said that José Salud Medina is in custody of Mexican officials on unrelated charges, but that he will be tried separately for the same case. He has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit hostage taking, one count of conspiracy to demand a ransom payment and one count of making a foreign communication with intent to extort.

Each sibling was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution as well.