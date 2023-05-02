Metro study shows over 550 homeless riders are kicked off at "end-of-line" nightly

A new study from Metro discovered that over 550 homeless riders are kicked off buses and trains at the "end-of-line" every night.

"I'm here at about 7:15 a.m. every day. Usually, when the train comes in the entire car is filled with homeless people," said Metro rider Dylan Wright.

The survey did not surprise many riders with some calling the Metro a "Skid Row on wheels." The two worst stations fall on the Metro's Redline which runs from Union Station to North Hollywood. According to the study, more than 100 get off at the North Hollywood station when services end at midnight every night.

Those that work in the area have learned to live with the situation. Daniel Zaldana, a barista at Groundwork's Coffee, said that his job employs security all day. He also locks all the gates and bathrooms when he clocks out.

"It doesn't feel good to tell somebody, you can't use the restroom," said Zaldana.

According to the study, 67% of the homeless on the metro said they would like help finding shelter. The Los Angeles Family Housing, an organization that helps the unhoused, signed a contract with Metro to hire two new outreach teams to work at stops hoping to assist any homeless riders.

Across the transportation system, there were 21 deaths reported in 2022. There have been 21 deaths on Metro buses and trains in the first three months of 2023. Most of these deaths were from suspected overdoses.

The study comes as the transportation authority is trying to address the rapidly declining ridership as many fear for their safety amid higher crime rates. According to Metro, the most serious violent crimes — including assault, murder, rape and robbery — rose 24% since 2021.

In March, Metro launched its ambassador program which placed hundreds of unarmed security guards on trains and buses.