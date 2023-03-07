LA Metro launches ambassador pilot program to improve transit safety

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrated the official launch of its Metro Ambassador Pilot Program Monday, deploying nearly 300 ambassadors throughout the Metro bus and rail system.

The program aims to improve the transit experience for commuters by adding extra safety measures to the system.

The new program is one of the largest of its kind in the country, according to Metro officials. The ambassadors are specially trained in customer service and experience, conflict de-escalation, public safety awareness, emergency preparedness, trauma-informed response, disability awareness, and transit operations, among other things.

Monday's launch of the program at LA Union Station's Ticket Concourse Room in downtown LA was attended by Metro Board Chair; Janice Hahn, LA County Supervisor and Metro Board Member; Holly J. Mitchell, among others.

The program is a component of the Metro's multilayered safety plan, which includes additional elements to improve cleanliness as well.