Metro moves forward with plan to create in-house public safety department

The Metro Board of Directors on Thursday approved a motion that calls for the development of an implementation plan for an in-house public safety department.

The motion, which directors hope would be presented in early 2024, instructs the CEO to prepare a comprehensive implementation plan for the board to consider, reflecting their commitment to build "a new culture" focusing on "public safety, centered on a robust multi-layered approach," according to Chair Ara Najarian.

Before the vote was held, Metro's chief safety officer Gina Osborn provided a presentation on the feasibility of establishing their own public safety department, which she said would result in engaged visibility, cultural alignment with Metro's values, increased transparency and response time to crimes or other crises, dedicated staffing and improved fiscal sustainability.

"Prior industry studies and assessments reflect that the cost of an in-house transit police department in the U.S. is typically 20% to 40% less than contract police services," Osborn said.

The study indicated that the estimated budget to create a team would be approximately $135.4 million, which is 21.7% less than the current $172.9 million they currently have allocated for policing contracts through the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"This approach will not only create a stronger and more efficient safety framework but also allow Metro to reallocate resources in a proactive and cost-effective manner that aligns with the agency's safety priorities," Osborn said.

While there are many positives to the motion, Osborn did point to several weaknesses that an in-house department could include, like liability, staffing shortages in personnel and training specialized units.

Osborn also emphasized that the motion to develop an implementation plan for an in-house public safety department would outline an operating framework, create a strategic plan for the department's goals and objectives and establish an organizational structure.

Board of Directors members approved the motion in a nearly unanimous vote, with just Director and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn abstaining from the vote.

She was critical of the motion, saying that it was a "big shift" from talking about the "perception" of having public safety issues to implementing an in-house department.

Hahn also noted that Metro's current law enforcement partners — the Los Angeles and Long Beach Police Departments, as well as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department — would "probably be blindsided by this move."

"I just wanted us to get there in a way that made me more comfortable about making this decision that I am pretty sure the will of this board is going to go ahead and implement this strategy," Hahn said.

Mayor Karen Bass, who is also a Director on the Metro board, noted that Hahn was correct in noting that current law enforcement was unaware of the motion, and that she would meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore about the possible implications.

"I know that with LAPD officers, Metro was an opportunity for overtime," Bass said. "It's going to be important to look at that and figure out how that is dealt with."

Bass has supported the motion, saying that she "never understood" how the agency contracted three different law enforcement departments and "three different ways of policing."

"It's a real opportunity to take a very, very bold step," she said. "But I agree with you Supervisor Hahn, we have to have community input. We have to talk about exactly how we go about this."

The decision to move forward with this plan comes on the heels of financial concerns and challenged outline in a 2022 audit report from the Office of the inspector General.

According to Metro, over a six-year period beginning in 2017, law enforcement contracts have cost the agency more nearly $912 million. The report also found that more than 50-percent of LAPD calls for service involving Metro were left unanswered by neighborhood patrol units and not the LAPD officers assigned to Metro at the time of the call.

While the agency identified those challenges regarding deployment, Metro's directors voted in March to continue negotiations and extend contracts with the three law enforcement agencies. Staff noted that Metro made revisions to the statements of work to include a provision in which police agencies would fall in compliance with Metro's bias-free policing policy and public safety analytics.

Metro staff during Thursday's discussion said two of the three law enforcement agencies agreed to the revisions.

Lindsey Horvath, director and L.A. County Supervisor, emphasized this motion only authorizes staff to develop a plan that will come back to the Board for approval.

"I know that through this process, we'll be looking at national and international best practices, and what resources are required in terms of personnel, in terms of dollars and cents, and in terms of training and expertise," Horvath said.