Metro bus driver stabbed in Venice, suspect in custody

A 29-year-old Metro bus driver was stabbed Just before 2 p.m.Thursday in Venice.

"Metro is angered and saddened to hear about this heinous act of violence and is providing support to our employee and his loved ones," a spokesperson said. "We will work closely with the LAPD to investigate this incident and are grateful for their swift action in arresting the suspect."

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of South Main Street. The stabbing happened in the front of the bus when the suspect, who is between the age of 50 and 60 years old, approached the driver and stabbed him once in the back.

A security guard said he witnessed the stabbing and rushed to help the driver. The guard said he pepper-sprayed the suspect and held him down until police arrived.

"The homeless guy got a knife, a big dagger probably like 12 inches, and just stabbed right in the middle of the back out of nowhere," said witness George Gil. "I see the knife coming back out of his back ... His wound looked pretty nasty."

The suspect is in custody. The driver is hospitalized in stable condition.

If you have any information related to this incident, authorities urge you to call the LAPD's 24-Hour Anonymous Tip Line at 1-877-527-3247.

This is a developing story.