Metro experiences delays in South Los Angeles after a body was found on train tracks

Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
The Metro K Line is experiencing delays on Monday morning after a person was found dead on the tracks in South Los Angeles, officials confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was found at about 7:02 a.m. on the tracks at the Leimert Park Station platform.

As of 8 a.m., it wasn't yet clear if the person was hit by a train or if they died from other circumstances.

The identity of the deceased wasn't immediately made clear.

No additional details regarding the death were immediately made available. 

In an update posted to X at 8 a.m., the LA Metro said that trains were bypassing Leimert Park Station in both directions. Alternate service to Leimert Park can be found through the MLK Jr. Station or Metro Bus Lines 40 and 210.

