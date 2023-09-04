'Messi Mania' takes over BMO Stadium in Exposition Park

Soccer's biggest star made his debut in Los Angeles Sunday. Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi, took on LAFC.

It was not a winning night for the LA soccer team, Inter Miami won the match 3-1. That makes it 11 straight wins for Miami and Messi.

"Because of Messi, we had to be here," said one soccer fan to KCAL News.

Fans paid more than $500 for tickets in some cases. One pair of tickets reportedly went for $36,000. Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez also made appearances at the star-studded game.