'Messi Mania' takes over BMO Stadium in Exposition Park

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Soccer's biggest star made his debut in Los Angeles Sunday. Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi, took on LAFC. 

It was not a winning night for the LA soccer team, Inter Miami won the match 3-1. That makes it 11 straight wins for Miami and Messi. 

"Because of Messi, we had to be here," said one soccer fan to KCAL News. 

Fans paid more than $500 for tickets in some cases. One pair of tickets reportedly went for $36,000. Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez also made appearances at the star-studded game. 

First published on September 3, 2023 / 9:20 PM

