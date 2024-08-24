Memorial run pays tribute to 13 service members killed in 2021 attack in Afghanistan

Memorial run pays tribute to 13 U.S. Service Members killed by suicide bomber in 2021 attack in Afgh

A memorial fundraising event paying tribute to 13 U.S. service men and women killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan three years ago was underway this weekend.

The money raised during the 13 Souls Memorial Run/Walk/Ride event will help the families of other service members who were critically injured in the August 26, 2021, attack.

The attack unfolded during the evacuation of the Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan and claimed the lives of 170 people and 13 U.S. service members. Eighteen other U.S. service members were critically wounded.

The memorial event with ceremonies, music, and booths was organized by the family of one of the Marines, who survived the attack. It got underway at 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the Simi Valley Metro Link Station parking lot in the 5050 block of E. Los Angeles Avenue.

Each of the 13 miles along the race route is dedicated to each of the service members.

Shana Chapell, the mother of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, was at the event. Her son had helped three families the morning of the blast and was going back to save a child when the bomb went off. He was 20 years old.

"He loved being a Marine. He was very caring and fun. He had a great personality. He had such a contagious laugh. When he would start laughing, you couldn't help but laugh. He loved life. That's what is helping me move forward with my life is remembering how much he loved life," said Chapell. "He was just amazing in every way. He always put others before [] himself."

The funds raised will go to various charities that support military families.