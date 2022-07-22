Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660 million

By Darleene Powells, Tina Patel

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $660 million, so Southern Californians are venturing out to so-called lucky retailers across the region to try their own luck.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has reached a lofty $660 million. If one ticket wins it all tonight, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night, when the jackpot was $550 million, were 2-31-32-37-70, and the Mega Ball was 25. Four tickets, including one sold in California, matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and is worth $629,182. 

The Mega Millions has been rolling over since April 15, when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million. One of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots won this year was in Southern California, when a ticket sold in January at a Woodland Hills gas station took home the $426 million prize.

The odds of winning are 1 in more than 302 million, but some Southern Californians are hoping lightning will strike again here. Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, considered to be a lucky lottery store, doesn't open until 7 a.m., but a line had already formed at the door by 6:30 a.m.

Mega Millions are $2 each, and the drawing takes place at 8 p.m.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 8:27 AM

