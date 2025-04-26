Mayor Bass kicks off Shine LA clean up initiative with event in Hollywood

Mayor Karen Bass hosted the first event launching the Shine LA cleanup initiative in Hollywood on Saturday morning.

Bass was accompanied by Los Angeles City Council members and community activists gathered at the LA Fire Department Station 27 to host the first event.

During Bass' State of the City Address, she announced Shine LA, which is aimed at cleaning up streets around LA in preparation for upcoming events the city will have.

At the event, Bass told the crowd that LA is preparing to welcome the world with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

"We want our city to be ready and we are going to do everything we can to do that," Bass said.

Bass said every month, there will be events bringing Angelenos from various communities together to help beautify the streets. At Saturday's event in Hollywood, volunteers walked around collecting trash.

"I love doing cleanups and I love doing them because you can come out to the street for a couple of hours and you can see the change that you actually make in your neighborhood," said Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.