Los Angeles Mayor Bass attends Congressional field hearing on immigration enforcement operations in region

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other local leaders attended a Congressional field hearing on Monday morning to look into whether federal immigration agents have unlawfully detained U.S. citizens and others over the past several months.

Bass joined Congressman Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and other Democratic members to hear testimony from local and community leaders for the public record. Garcia said it is important to document allegations of misconduct by federal agents when they happen.

For months, local officials have alleged that immigration enforcement tactics used during raids throughout Southern California are unlawful. A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Public Counsel and other immigration and civil rights attorneys claimed that federal agents were violating the Constitution by arresting people solely based on their skin color, performing raids without warrants and denying legal counsel to detainees.

A lower court judge ruled to temporarily halt immigration raids in Southern California in July. In August, an appeals court ruled to largely keep the restrictions made by the lower court's ruling.