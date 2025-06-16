Mayor Bass announces curfew change for downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday announced that the curfew for downtown Los Angeles has been reduced due to "successful crime prevention and suppression efforts," just a week after the area was impacted by days' worth of protests over immigration operations across the city.

"Effective today, Monday, June 16, the curfew will be in effect from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Mayor Bass instituted the curfew with support from elected, law enforcement and business leaders six days ago," said a news release shared by the mayor's office.

The initial decision to enact a curfew came after a series of demonstrations downtown that sometimes turned into violent clashes with law enforcement beginning on June 6. Some of those instances saw some protesters flood the 101 Freeway, vehicles set on fire and buildings tagged with graffiti. In each instance, a large amount of law enforcement was called to try and disperse the crowds, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

"The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community," Mayor Bass said in a statement. "Today, I am narrowing the curfew as we continue to quickly adjust to changing posturing out of Washington. I want the Downtown Los Angeles community of residents, business owners and events venues to know that my priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods."

A map of the downtown Los Angeles area impacted by a curfew enacted by Mayor Karen Bass in the wake of several protests over immigration operations. Mayor Bass' Office

Bass first announced the curfew on Tuesday, June 10, lasting from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" she said at the time.

The curfew's boundaries will still cover the same area in downtown Los Angeles, running from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway, and from the 10 Freeway to where the 5 Freeway and the 110 Freeway merge.

"This adjusted curfew reflects the progress we've made in reducing crime and vandalism within the curfew zone. That said, we're not letting our guard down. The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the Downtown area to ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and demonstrators alike," said LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell.

More than 4,000 National Guard troops and U.S. Marines were previously deployed to Los Angeles by President Trump due to the protests. They remain in the area to help defend federal property and agents while they conduct operations.

Bass did not provide any information on when the curfew would come to an end.