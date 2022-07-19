Maximiliano Monzon, 54, reported missing from Vermont Knolls

Police asked for the public's help Monday to locate 54-year-old Maximiliano Monzon who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Monzon was last seen on March 18 at Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School.

Monzon is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit during business hours at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.