Matthew Stafford throws 2 TDs as Rams spoil home opener for Titans and Cam Ward

The Los Angeles Rams know how efficient they can be on offense. They clicked into high gear Sunday when they had to, scoring 20 straight points to spoil rookie Cam Ward's NFL home opener.

Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and the Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 33-19.

"When we execute with the players that we have and the scheme that we have, we got a ... a high probability of being successful," Stafford said.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua also ran 45 yards for a touchdown and had 91 yards receiving. Davante Adams had 106 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Joshua Karty also kicked two field goals.

The Rams (2-0) sacked the No. 1 overall draft pick five times. Linebacker Byron Young had two, and he also stripped Ward of the ball at the Titans 21 on his second sack.

Tennessee, which led 13-10 at halftime, was up 16-13 when the Rams made their almost perfunctory comeback.

Stafford put the Rams ahead to stay with an 8-yard TD pass to Davis Allen late in the third quarter. After Ward's fumble, Stafford needed three plays to put the Rams up 27-16 with 9:40 left on a 16-yard TD pass to Davante Adams.

Blake Corum added a 1-yard TD run with 6:45 left. The Rams outgained the Titans 439-252.

"I was pleased with the way we finished that game," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I thought we had really great command in the second half. That's a really a tough football team."

The Titans (0-2) now have lost eight straight going back to last season. They didn't have right tackle JC Latham or nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat. John Ojukwu, promoted from the practice squad Saturday, replaced Latham.

"Frustrating to start a season 0-2, certainly," said coach Brian Callahan, who is 3-16 since being hired. "I've still got a lot of belief in our football team, that we can win games in this league in the season. But right now, we haven't put together a game worth winning against two really good football teams to start."

Ward was 19 of 33 for 175 yards and his first NFL touchdown pass.

Linebacker Cody Barton had an interception, and Joey Slye kicked four field goals for Tennessee.

The Rams played without a pair of key offensive players in starting left guard Steve Avila and tight end Colby Parkinson.

Los Angeles opened the scoring with Nacua going around the left end and to the end zone on fourth-and-1. It was the Rams' longest TD run since Week 15 of the 2017 season and their longest run since Week 12 of 2023.

Titans rookie Chimere Dike had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown wiped out by a late flag for a blindside block. It would've been Tennessee's first punt return for a TD since Darius Reynaud had two on Dec. 30, 2012.

Ward and fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor teamed up on the ensuing drive. Ward found Ayomanor for a one-handed catch on a 23-yard gain on third-and-6. Three plays later, Ward scrambled right under pressure, then throwing back across the field left to Ayomanor for a 9-yard TD — his first in the NFL.

Moving on up

With his 100-yard receiving game, Adams tied Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall and Jimmy Smith for the 11th-most such games in NFL history with 46. Only Julio Jones with 47 has had more than Adams since starting his career in 2014.

"This is much more sweet when you get a W for sure," said Adams, who also topped 12,000 yards receiving for his career. "I'll tell you, I've had a few different ones over the last few years where it's harder to feel good about it."

Injuries

McVay said Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke a clavicle, which knocked him out early in the second quarter. OLB Jared Verse, the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, walked to the sideline after a medical timeout with 16 seconds left. He was back in the third quarter.

"He was just a little bit on the ground a little bit longer than usual," McVay said. "Just erring on the side of safety and caution so he's good, though."

Titans RG Kevin Zeitler hurt an elbow late and didn't return. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed went into the medical tent twice late in the game, and wide receiver Bryce Oliver hurt a knee.

Up next

The Rams visit Philadelphia in a rematch of their NFC divisional loss, and the Titans host Indianapolis on Sept. 21.