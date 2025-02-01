Alex Vesia agrees to one-year deal with Dodgers, avoiding arbitration
New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana lost to their teams in salary arbitration on Saturday.
Leiter will earn $2.05 million this year rather than his $2.5 million request in a decision by Allen Ponak, Robert Herzog and Scott Buchheit, who heard arguments Friday.
Santana will get $1.4 million instead of his $2.1 million request in a decision by Brian Keller, Richard Bloch and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case Wednesday.
Teams have won three of four decisions. Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates and will earn $850,000, and outfielder Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels and will make $2 million.
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia avoided a hearing when he agreed to a one-year deal guaranteeing $2.3 million.
Leiter, who turns 34 in March, was 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season for the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, who acquired him on July 30. He was 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA for the Yankees, and made six postseason appearances. Leiter had a $1.5 million salary.
He replaced Clay Holmes with two on and one out in the seventh inning of Game 4 during the American League Championship Series against Cleveland and preserved a 6-5 lead when he retired Jhonkensy Noel on a flyout and struck out Andrés Giménez. Leiter gave up David Fry's tying single in the eighth but was credited with the win when the Yankees pulled out an 8-6 victory.
Leiter pitched three scoreless innings over four games in the World Series against the Dodgers.
He became the first player to go to a hearing with the Yankees since pitcher Dellin Betances lost in 2017.
Santana, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 62 relief appearances last year for the Yankees and Pirates, who claimed him off waivers on June 11.
He is 11-15 with a 4.76 ERA in 204 relief appearances and one start over seven seasons with the Dodgers (2018-21), Texas (2021-22), New York Mets (2023), Yankees and Pirates.
Vesia gets a $2.25 million salary this year, and his deal includes a $3.55 million team option for 2026 with a $50,000 buyout. The option price can escalate by $175,000 based on games in 2025: $50,000 each for 60 and 65, and $75,000 for 70.
He was 5-4 with 1.76 ERA in 67 relief appearances last year for the World Series champions and did not allow a run in seven postseason appearances. Vesia had requested $2.35 million and been offered $2.05 million when proposed salaries were exchanged last month.
Five players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14, including St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and right-hander Andre Pallante. Also slated for hearings are Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and Angels infielder Luis Rengifo.