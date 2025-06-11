Los Angeles County DA announces charges following violent protests

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, joined by LA law enforcement leaders announced on Wednesday that more than a dozen people have been charged with crimes related to downtown Los Angeles immigration enforcement protests.

Hochman emphasized that people who choose to protest peacefully will be protected, but those who engage in illegal activities will be arrested and prosecuted.

"If people want to hurl insults, we will protect that. If people want to engage in crimes, we will prosecute that," Hochman said. "So hurling bricks, hurling cinder blocks, hurling fireworks, will not be tolerated in this county now or ever."

Before speaking about criminal cases related to protest activities, Hochman made an effort to put the number of people involved into perspective. He estimated about 4,000 people have legitimately been involved in protests since June 6, and possibly up to 400 have engaged in illegal activity.

"That means that 99.99 percent of people who live in Los Angeles city, or live in Los Angeles County have not committed any illegal acts in connection with this protest whatsoever," Hochman said.

He also noted that combing through social media posts and other available videos will also assist in identifying those who committed crimes during any of the protests or protest-related events.

While he said he anticipates "dozens and dozens" more criminal cases to be brought forward, five cases were highlighted during Wednesday's news conference.

A Gardena man has been charged with one felony count each of assault upon a peace officer, resisting arrest, and advocating violence against an officer, causing injury for his alleged activities on June 8. He allegedly passed out commercial-grade fireworks to a group of protestors who lit them and threw them at law enforcement. He also is accused of throwing one of the fireworks that injured an officer. If convicted as charged, he faces up to six years and four months in state prison.

Two people are charged with one felony count each of assault upon a peace officer, resisting arrest and advocating violence against an officer causing injury. On June 8, one man and one woman each allegedly drove a motorcycle into a police skirmish line, injuring one officer and knocking down several others. If convicted as charged, the two each face up to six years and four months in state prison.

Two suspects are charged with one felony count each of second-degree commercial burglary and grand theft for allegedly stealing items from a downtown Los Angeles store on June 8. If convicted as charged, they each face up to three years in state prison to be served in county jail.

A minivan driver captured on video on June 8 has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving and possession of a smoking device. If convicted, the driver could face 25 years to life in state prison.

Two suspects are both charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit vandalism and two felony counts of vandalism for alleged vandalism on June 9 of an apartment complex and allegedly painting graffiti on the Hall of Justice. They each face up to three years and eight months in state prison to be served in county jail.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell also joined Hochman for today's announcement. Luna echoed the district attorney's sentiments about not tolerating violence.

"There is a big distinction between individuals that protest and demonstrate to violent, destructive, basically anarchists, just creating that chaos," Luna said. "What we are talking about are the individuals who don't care about the issue at hand."