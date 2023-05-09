Marina del Rey road-rage shooter sought after killing driver

A man was fatally shot by another driver at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue following a road-rage altercation on the 90 Freeway in Marina del Rey about 12:15 p.m. Monday, and the shooting suspect remained at large Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said the drivers engaged each other on the freeway before exiting at Lincoln at the end of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Northbound at the Maxella stoplight, both men got out of their cars, and one pulled a gun and shot the other driver in the chest, police said.

The shooter got back into his black four-door sedan, possibly a Kia, and drove north on Lincoln, according to police.

The other driver, a man in his mid to late 20s driving a Volkswagen sedan, died at the scene, police said.

The freeway and the intersection were closed for hours Monday during the investigation.