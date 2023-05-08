Man shot and killed in Marina Del Rey area

A man was fatally shot Monday in the Marina Del Rey area, and an investigation was underway.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 12:15 p.m. on Lincoln Boulevard near the 90 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The unidentified victim was in a vehicle, and the suspect fled in another vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

The westbound 90 Freeway was closed in the area while an investigation was conducted.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)