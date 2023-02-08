Mariachi Rams delight SoFi fans as the official LA Rams Mariachi

Two NFL teams have official marching bands, but only one team has an official mariachi band. The Mariachi Rams smartly suit up in blue and gold for their game-time performances as the official LA Rams Mariachi.

It's a nine-member ensemble that's become a SoFi Stadium favorite and a cultural phenomenon. They play traditional mariachi favorites with the harp, violin, trumpet, guitar, guitarron, vihuela Mexicana (rhythm guitar) and song – and they've also made their own L.A. sound.

A big hit is their adaptation of the 1995 2Pac song, "California Love." They said that song took the crowd by surprise. "They weren't expecting that either, and we put on the shades, and we came out playing the rap and surprised the crowd again," said Santiago Alberto assistant musical director of Mariachi Rams.

"We had no idea what would happen with the Mariachi Rams, and now we are in our fourth season. We got to go to the Super Bowl and all the playoff games. It's been quite the ride," said Alberto.

It's not just the fans who love Mariachi Rams. Jalen Ramsey, LA Rams cornerback, surprised the band with custom mariachi sweatsuits and has become an honorary band member. In turn, the band gifted Ramsey with a guitar.

"It would be great if he (Ramsey) could strum one song with us. It would be great to teach him a song, it would be great for the fans," said Chuy Hernandez, Rams Mariachi.

Hernandez says hip-hop and other genres of music are fun for the band to play, but he also makes sure they stay traditional. Hernandez formerly played with his brother's group, what he says is known as the best mariachi in the world, Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

"That's why I do bring a lot of experience and that kind of thing. So sometimes when we play something, and the tempo's kind of off, I'll say 'guys I think we are playing too fast, let's slow it down a bit.' So they listen, and are ready to learn." said Hernandez.