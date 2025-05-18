Watch CBS News
Marco Reus scores 2 goals for LA Galaxy in 2-2 tie with LAFC

Marco Reus scored two goals for the LA Galaxy on Sunday night in a 2-2 tie with Los Angeles FC in the 20th playing of El Tráfico in the MLS regular season.

The Galaxy (0-10-4), the defending MLS Cup champions, have a minus-21 goal differential, worst in MLS, and are off to the worst start in MLS history.

Reus opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Hugo Lloris made a diving stop of a shot by Gabriel Pec on a breakaway but Reus tapped the rebound into a wide-open net from point-blank range. The 35-year-old slipped a free kick from the edge of the penalty arc inside the right post to make it 2-2 in the 87th.

Denis Bouanga tied it in the 13th minute when, on the left side, he cut back to evade a defender and ripped a shot from well outside the area that curled inside the back post to make it 1-1. The 30-year-old has scored in three consecutive games and has seven goals in the last seven matches for LAFC.

Nathan Ordaz scored his third goal of the season — and the fourth of the 21-year-old's career — to make it 2-0 in the 50th. Ryan Hollingshead played a perfectly-placed ball ahead that split two pairs of defenders before ripped a first-touch shot inside the near post from the left-center of the area.

LAFC (6-4-4) is unbeaten in seven straight, including a 4-0 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

