Manhunt underway for suspect in 'targeted' attack of fallen deputy in Palmdale

Deputy fatally shot while in patrol car in Palmdale, search for killer underway

A manhunt is underway for the individual responsible in an ambush-style shooting that claimed the life of Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a dedicated eight-year Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Palmdale community and unfolded Saturday near the sheriff's station on Sierra Highway and E. Avenue Q before 6 p.m., when the deputy was found slumped over the wheel of his patrol vehicle.

According to Sheriff Robert Luna, Clinkunbroomer had just left the Sheriff's station in uniform when it appears he was ambushed, shot and killed.

"He was a field training officer for one and a half years. Not just anybody becomes a field training officer. It is usually the best of the best," Sheriff Luna said. The sheriff further noted that Clinkunbroomer had spent about eight years with the department and transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018.

Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old and was recently engaged. The fallen deputy is survived by his fiancé, his family, and the entire Sheriff's department, including fellow deputies, friends and the community as a whole.

Clinkunbroomer was a third generation public servant. His father and grandfather had also served in law enforcement.

Sheriff Luna said this was a targeted act, but it remains unclear whether Clinkunbroomer was personally targeted or if he was targeted because he was in uniform.

Sheriff's officials are asking possible witnesses to report any information pertaining to this crime by calling homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.