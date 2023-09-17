Outpouring of condolences and grief as community mourns slain Palmdale deputy

Elected officials, law enforcement and others throughout Southern California are reeling from shock and grief after the tragic killing of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was brutally shot in the line of duty.

Clinkunbroomer, a dedicated law enforcement official with a distinguished career spanning eight years as a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, was ambushed, shot and killed in his patrol vehicle. The incident unfolded Saturday evening near the sheriff's station on Sierra Highway and E. Avenue Q.

Clinkunbroomer lost his life at the age of 30 while protecting the community he served. He leaves behind his fiancé, family, and the entire Sheriff's department, as well as friends and the community as a whole.

Less than 24 hours later, condolences and messages of support have been flooding in from across the county and beyond.

Sheriff Robert Luna expressed profound sadness over the loss:

"I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight.

"Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old and an eight-year veteran of the LASD. He served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities with absolute distinction. He transferred to Palmdale station in July 2018. And has been a field training officer for 1 1/2 years.

"From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him. He wasn't just one of our Deputy Sheriffs. He was a third generation deputy. His father and grandfather served with us.

"Service was running through his veins. He embodied the values of bravery/selflessness & committed to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished community member. He was cowardly shot while workin tirelessly to serve our community this evening.

"Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time. They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care.

"We will use all of our resources to bring the suspects responsible for the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer to justice."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her deepest condolences:

"Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy's life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and the community at large.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions -- including who committed this heinous and brazen attack and why. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.

"Our law enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the line daily when they put on their uniform. These brave professionals fall under harsh scrutiny but it is undeniable that they risk their lives everyday as they work to protect our communities. Today's loss is a terrible reminder of that reality."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, shared:

"The shooting of a @LASDHQ deputy in his patrol car in Palmdale today is senseless and horrific. I've reached out to @LACoSheriff Luna. Tonight I'm praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones."

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt called Clinkunbroomer a "hero," expressing:

"Palmdale loves the sheriff's deputies and the deputies take very good care of Palmdale and love our community back. The person that did this is a coward and they will be caught."

Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, provided a statement to Los Angeles Times, in which he said:

"It's an outrage. An ambush is a targeted attack against law enforcement and it sends a really clear message."

Others on X, formerly Twitter, said:

-- State Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, "It is sickening, heartbreaking news."

-- LAPD Chief Michel Moore: "Tonight we pray. Blessed are the Peacemakers."

-- Los Angeles Police Department: "An @LASDHQ Deputy was brutally killed in a horrific ambush this evening. Our hearts ache for the fallen deputy's loved ones and colleagues. We stand united with LASD, grieving the loss of a dedicated life committed to safeguarding Los Angeles County."

-- City of Palmdale: "Our City mourns the tragic loss of LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. We stand united with LASD and urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward."

-- Palmdale Sheriff's Station: "Yesterday, on Sept. 16, 2023, Palmdale Station lost one of our own. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his patrol vehicle while he was on duty. Words cannot express the shock, sadness and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being. Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did. He was very thorough in his investigations, genuinely cared for the community he served, and he was always willing to help out his partners any time they needed it. We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family."

-- Lost Hills Sheriff's Station: "We are all heartbroken today. Our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at Palmdale Sheriff's Station, as well as the family and loved ones of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. Thank you for your service, may you rest in peace."

-- Los Angeles School Police Department: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with our law enforcement brothers & sisters over the senseless murder of @LASDHQ Deputy Clinkhunbroomer. The Los Angeles School Police Department extends our condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. May he Rest In Peace."

-- Santa Monica Police Department: "We are profoundly saddened and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was tragically killed yesterday in an act of senseless violence near the Palmdale Station. If you have any information about this incident, please contact LASD Homicide at 323-890-5500. Your tips could be crucial in securing justice for Deputy Clinkunbroomer and his family."

-- Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes: "There are no adequate words to express my deep sadness over the senseless tragedy the family, friends and partners of Deputy Clinkunbroomer suffered last night. We stand in solidarity with our partners of the @LASDHQ as they mourn this horrific loss."

-- Long Beach Police Department: "Last night, Deputy Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and murdered while serving his community. This is an unacceptable act of violence. We mourn with our partners at @LASDHQ and our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family."

-- Arcadia Police Department: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @LASDHQ and the friends and family of the @PalmdaleSheriff on the loss of their deputy tonight! We will never forget!! Rest easy our partner, we've got it from here!"

-- Glendale Police Department: "The Glendale Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer."

-- Brea Police Department: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during this difficult time."

-- San Diego County Sheriff's Department: "We send our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at @LASDHQ over the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. He was fatally shot while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones. To all law enforcement, stay safe."

-- Sacramento County Sheriff's Office: "With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the @LASDHQ after Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the men and women he served with."

-- National Police Association: "RIP LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, murdered for the uniform he wore. Prayers for his fiancé, family, and @LASDHQ."