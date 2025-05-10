Manhattan Beach paddle out set for Loyola High School teen killed by alleged drunk driver

Family and friends of Braun Levi will honor his life Saturday morning with a Manhattan Beach paddle out.

The 18-year-old Loyola High School senior was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver May 4, as he was walking along Sepulveda Boulevard with a friend.

The high school tennis star was set to graduate next month. An Instagram post from the school's athletic department said that he was a team captain and four-year starter for their tennis team and had "cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history."

Levi's family recently moved to the area after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

The paddle out takes place at 10 a.m. at First Street in Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers, Levi's family requests donations to the "Live Like Braun" Scholarship Fund.

To donate, click here, and note Braun's name in the gift designation field.

The driver, Jenia Belt, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was also driving on a license suspended since January 2024.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy, and inspiration to everyone he touched," LHS Principal Jamal K. Adams said in a statement.

A community celebration of life will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at Loyola High School's Hayden Circle, followed by a reception.