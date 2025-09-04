Thieves cut through roof to break into Manhattan Beach jewelry store

A group of thieves cut through the roof of a Manhattan Beach jewelry store and stole millions in precious stones.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department said the burglary happened on Labor Day between midnight and 4 a.m. at South Bay Gold.

A manager said the jewelry store was closed for Labor Day weekend. She said the burglars broke open all of the safes and took everything. One of the suspects was cut during the burglary and left behind some blood at the scene, according to the manager.

A morning cleaning crew at the neighboring business, Coast Music, noticed a hole inside one of their classrooms. Management immediately checked their surveillance video and saw that the cameras had a clear view of one of the suspects who cut a hole in the wall.

"He was there for hours," Coast Music employee Alexander Hosno said. "He was in the walls. He was plugging things into our outlets."

Coast Music said the suspect left blood behind at the scene.

"I hope they get caught," Coast Music owner Beth Rohde said. "I hope our video and the blood they left behind is the thing that catches them."

South Bay Gold said its Torrance location remains open and asked clients to go there.