Maná adds two October shows to LA residency at the Forum

Maná announced Monday it has added two new dates to their residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The shows additional shows will be held on October 21 and 22.

These new shows are announced on the heels of two sold-out performances this past weekend, with Joe Walsh joining the band for a surprise performance.

"We grew up listening to iconic American bands and today we are so excited to present someone that we admire greatly and responsible for mega hits like Rocky Mountain Way and Life in the Fast Lane –- Joe Walsh!" Maná frontman Fher Olvera announced.

Tickets for the October shows start at $35 and will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com.