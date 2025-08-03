Man wounded in shooting at house party near USC

A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded outside of a house party near the University of Southern California campus early Sunday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Budlong Avenue near Jefferson Boulevard, in the University Park area, at around 1:50 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department,

Upon arrival, they found a large crowd of people who were leaving what they believed was a party. They did not find a victim at the scene, but later learned that the man had taken himself to the hospital.

The victim, still unidentified, was said to be in stable condition at the latest, according to police.

Investigators did not have information on what led up to the shooting or a suspect.