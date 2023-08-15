Watch CBS News
Employee wounded during shooting at El Sereno gas station; suspect arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A gas station employee was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning in El Sereno. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at around 4:20 a.m. at the Arco station near Huntington Drive and Eastern Avenue. 

While circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, the employee, a man in his 50s was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested shortly after he ran from the area on foot, police said. They believe he is homeless. 

There was no further information provided by investigators. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:50 PM

