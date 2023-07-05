Man wounded by shotgun blast in South LA car-to-car shooting

A man was wounded by an apparent shotgun blast during a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area near South Figueroa Street and West Boulevard.

While the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was hit by gunfire from a shotgun.

There was no information provided on a suspect or vehicle in the incident.

Police did not provide further info.