Man wounded by shotgun blast in South LA car-to-car shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

A man was wounded by an apparent shotgun blast during a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area near South Figueroa Street and West Boulevard. 

While the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was hit by gunfire from a shotgun. 

There was no information provided on a suspect or vehicle in the incident. 

Police did not provide further info. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 5:37 PM

