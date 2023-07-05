Man wounded by shotgun blast in South LA car-to-car shooting
A man was wounded by an apparent shotgun blast during a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area near South Figueroa Street and West Boulevard.
While the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was hit by gunfire from a shotgun.
There was no information provided on a suspect or vehicle in the incident.
Police did not provide further info.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.