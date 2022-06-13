Watch CBS News
Man, woman wounded following shooting in Florence area

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting in the Florence area Sunday afternoon. 

Authorities were called to the scene just before 3:45 p.m. to E. 81st Street following reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect had fired multiple shots at a man and a woman who were wounded in the incident. 

Both the man, 29-years-old, and the woman, 41-years-old, were hospitalized as a result but said to be in stable condition. 

There was no suspect information available as Los Angeles Police Department officers continued to investigate.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

