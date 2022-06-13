Man, woman wounded following shooting in Florence area
A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting in the Florence area Sunday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the scene just before 3:45 p.m. to E. 81st Street following reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect had fired multiple shots at a man and a woman who were wounded in the incident.
Both the man, 29-years-old, and the woman, 41-years-old, were hospitalized as a result but said to be in stable condition.
There was no suspect information available as Los Angeles Police Department officers continued to investigate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.