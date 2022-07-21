Man with diabetes and dementia reported missing from Covina

Police Thursday sought the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man who was last seen in the Covina area.

Antonio Ortega, who authorities say is diabetic, suffers from dementia and is 80% blind, was last seen at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 21000 block of East Covina Boulevard.

Ortega is described as a Latino man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and black sandals.

Authorities say Ortega is dependent on medication.

Anyone with information about Ortega or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.