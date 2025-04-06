Man who was allegedly trying to stab his son shot and killed by police in San Bernardino

Police shot and killed a man while he was allegedly trying to stab his juvenile son in San Bernardino on Saturday.

They were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Mountain View Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a domestic disturbance in the area, said a release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers say that a relative called to say that the suspect was threatening to kill his son, and that they also received calls from other people in the area to report an armed man chasing a boy in the street, SBPD's statement said.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers located the armed adult male described in the call," police said. "Officers gave multiple commands and pleaded with the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused to comply."

They attempted multiple methods of de-escalation, including a Taser and less-lethal bean bag rounds, and despite this he continued to ignore their commands, the release said.

"He then swung the knife and began running back toward the residence, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred," SBPD said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting. He was declared dead sometime after arrival.

Police say that they recovered a knife at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The SBPD's Homicide Unit and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SBPD detectives at (909) 384-5762.