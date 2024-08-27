Man who police say attacked woman at Pasadena Metro station pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The 33-year-old man who allegedly pushed a woman onto Metro train tracks in Pasadena, then onto a freeway lane and continued to punch and kick her, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges in court Tuesday.

The attack happened Aug. 7 around 5:30 a.m. at the A (Gold) Line platform above North Allen Avenue. The suspect, Juan Pablo Flores, allegedly assaulted the woman and threw her onto the tracks.

Police said Flores grabbed the woman again and dragged her over the cement divider and attempted to throw her into oncoming traffic of the 210 Freeway.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows a man throwing a woman to the ground on the freeway lane, and continuously punching and kicking her as she struggled to get to her feet. The woman luckily escaped and returned to the platform.

Flores was arrested shortly after the assault. He was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of mayhem. He is being held on $2 million bail and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Pasadena Police Department took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.