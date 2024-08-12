33-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly pushing a woman on Metro train tracks

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged a 33-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly pushed a woman onto Metro train tracks in Pasadena.

The alleged attack happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the A (Gold) Line platform above North Allen Avenue. The suspect, Juan Pablo Flores, allegedly assaulted the woman and threw her onto the tracks.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect grabbed the woman again and dragged her across the cement divider and into the carpool lane of the 210 Freeway. She luckily escaped and returned to the platform.

Law enforcement arrested Flores shortly after the assault. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of mayhem. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He will remain in prison in lieu of a $2 million bail.

"No one should have to endure such brutality, and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety," District Attorney George Gascón said. "We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their actions."

The Pasadena Police Department took the woman to the hospital in a stable condition.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones as she begins her journey toward recovery following this horrific attack," said District Attorney Gascón.