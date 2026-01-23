Man who drove minivan at anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles sentenced

A parolee who drove a minivan at anti-ICE protesters in downtown Los Angeles last year agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

Ulysses Sanchez, 38, pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon. As part of the agreement, Sanchez also admitted to an unrelated conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to six years in state prison.

"Peaceful protest is a fundamental right that strengthens our democracy; criminal activity is not," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "We will fiercely protect the rights of people to peacefully protest, and we will equally fiercely prosecute those who commit criminal activity.

Ulysses Sanchez drove at anti-ICE protesters during the demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. CBS LA

On June 8, 2025, Sanchez drove at protesters before doing donuts in the middle of the street, as protesters pelted his minivan with objects. CBS LA recorded him speeding away from the area.

He cut through intersections crowded with other cars, nearly hitting other motorists, before eventually parking on the side of the road near S. Savannah Street and E. First Street.

Law enforcement apprehended him soon after.

Following the initial wave of protests in early June, Hochman said his office charged hundreds of people engaged in illegal activity.

"This defendant's violent decision to drive into a crowd of protesters was an assault that endangered lives," Hochman said in January. "This prison sentence sends a clear message that people who engage in acts of violence against those exercising their right to protest will be held fully accountable."