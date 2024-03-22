Watch CBS News
Local News

Chiropractor sends a warning after patient claims sex assault by man who wanders into office

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Chiropractic office surveillance video shows sexual assault suspect wandering into the business
Chiropractic office surveillance video shows sexual assault suspect wandering into the business 01:49

A Long Beach chiropractor wants to send out a warning and share his story of a patient who says that a man who wandered into the office with the pretense of seeking services began to sexually assault her.

Surveillance video from Monday, March 18, shows a man in a gray T-shirt and pants with a white baseball hat walking briskly through the hallways of Clements Chiropractic on E. Anaheim Street around noon.

Dr. Corey Clements says that even though Long Beach police arrested the suspect, he still wants to share the story, to alert the business community.

As the man stood at the reception counter asking about massage services, he asked to use the restroom. Staff directed him down the hall and instead of using the bathroom, the man went into a patient room and touched someone in the room, Clements said.

The video shows him walking through the hallways, where Clements said he then went into another room and began sexually assaulting a patient. Clements said the patient was screaming and yelling when staff rushed to help.

The man ran off and out of the building and Clements said they ultimately detained him until LBPD officers arrived to arrest the man.

"He ripped off a towel rack off the wall, he had a weapon in his hands, he was … a desperate man," Clements said.

Clements said the victim identified her attacker to the police. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 3:40 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.