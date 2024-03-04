Watch CBS News
Man shot while standing on top of car in downtown LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while standing on top of a car in downtown Los Angeles late Sunday evening. 

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Long Beach Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

They say that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was standing on top of a car when a man approached him and opened fire, striking him at least once before running from the area. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition remains unknown. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 8:05 AM PST

