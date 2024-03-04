Man shot while standing on top of car in downtown LA

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while standing on top of a car in downtown Los Angeles late Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Long Beach Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

They say that the victim, a 29-year-old man, was standing on top of a car when a man approached him and opened fire, striking him at least once before running from the area.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition remains unknown.

No further information was provided.