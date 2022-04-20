Watch CBS News

Man shot to death in Long Beach parking lot

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was shot to death in a beachside parking lot in Long Beach late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of East Ocean Boulevard, near Rosie's Dog Beach.

Los Angeles police responded to find a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

The victim was lying next to a silver sedan. The windows of the sedan were shattered and there were bullet casings on the ground.

There was no suspect information and no word on a motive. 

